HFCL Ltd has added 47.37% over last one month compared to 10.15% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.31% rise in the SENSEX

HFCL Ltd gained 4.1% today to trade at Rs 218.25. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.94% to quote at 3778.4. The index is up 10.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd increased 2.36% and Pace Digitek Ltd added 2.03% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 24.32 % over last one year compared to the 6.37% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

HFCL Ltd has added 47.37% over last one month compared to 10.15% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.31% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.36 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 27.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 220.1 on 22 Jun 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 59.83 on 23 Jan 2026.