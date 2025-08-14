Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Muthoot Finance Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Muthoot Finance Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Muthoot Finance Ltd saw volume of 4.55 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 73.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6155 shares

Pfizer Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 August 2025.

Muthoot Finance Ltd saw volume of 4.55 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 73.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6155 shares. The stock increased 9.93% to Rs.2,759.95. Volumes stood at 14125 shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd clocked volume of 13953 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1133 shares. The stock gained 5.27% to Rs.5,396.00. Volumes stood at 519 shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 83966 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9403 shares. The stock slipped 5.24% to Rs.914.15. Volumes stood at 5649 shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 71078 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8048 shares. The stock rose 0.08% to Rs.1,589.10. Volumes stood at 5092 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd witnessed volume of 2.18 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28822 shares. The stock dropped 0.27% to Rs.638.15. Volumes stood at 49004 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fed rate cut expectations keep dollar index under pressure

Sensex, Nifty extend gains in morning trade; IT shares rally

India set to target 500 million tonnes of steel production by 2047

RBI panel suggests measures for responsible and ethical enablement of artificial intelligence in the financial sector

Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering Services consolidated net profit declines 59.63% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story