Volumes jump at Muthoot Finance Ltd counter

Pfizer Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Max Financial Services Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 August 2025.
Muthoot Finance Ltd saw volume of 4.55 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 73.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6155 shares. The stock increased 9.93% to Rs.2,759.95. Volumes stood at 14125 shares in the last session.
Pfizer Ltd clocked volume of 13953 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 12.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1133 shares. The stock gained 5.27% to Rs.5,396.00. Volumes stood at 519 shares in the last session.
Brigade Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 83966 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9403 shares. The stock slipped 5.24% to Rs.914.15. Volumes stood at 5649 shares in the last session.
Max Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 71078 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8048 shares. The stock rose 0.08% to Rs.1,589.10. Volumes stood at 5092 shares in the last session.
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd witnessed volume of 2.18 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28822 shares. The stock dropped 0.27% to Rs.638.15. Volumes stood at 49004 shares in the last session.
