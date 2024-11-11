Insecticides India consolidated net profit rises 15.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.90% to Rs 627.09 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India rose 15.69% to Rs 61.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.90% to Rs 627.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 695.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.627.09695.9914.2811.7789.5779.1082.3271.7561.4953.15

