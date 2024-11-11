Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 12.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Sales rise 0.78% to Rs 170.49 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills declined 12.79% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.78% to Rs 170.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 169.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales170.49169.17 1 OPM %8.608.90 -PBDT11.5012.67 -9 PBT6.207.21 -14 NP4.845.55 -13

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

