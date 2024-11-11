KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 12.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.78% to Rs 170.49 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills declined 12.79% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.78% to Rs 170.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 169.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.170.49169.178.608.9011.5012.676.207.214.845.55

