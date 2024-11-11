S P Apparels consolidated net profit declines 23.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.80% to Rs 391.30 crore

Net profit of S P Apparels declined 23.14% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 391.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 292.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.391.30292.4612.7015.9041.3747.9430.3738.4121.9528.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News