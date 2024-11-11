Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

S P Apparels consolidated net profit declines 23.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Sales rise 33.80% to Rs 391.30 crore

Net profit of S P Apparels declined 23.14% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 391.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 292.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales391.30292.46 34 OPM %12.7015.90 -PBDT41.3747.94 -14 PBT30.3738.41 -21 NP21.9528.56 -23

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

