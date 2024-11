H.G. Infra Engineering has been declared as a qualified bidder by the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for 250 MW/500 MWH out of the project for setting up of 500 MW/1000 MWh Standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems in Gujarat under Tariff-Based Global Competitive Bidding (Phase-IV) with Viability Gap Funding Support.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News