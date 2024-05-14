Home / Markets / Capital Market News / City Union Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

City Union Bank Ltd rises for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:33 PM IST
City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 154.25, up 2.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.13% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% jump in NIFTY and a 6.18% jump in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 154.25, up 2.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 22197.45. The Sensex is at 73040.51, up 0.36%. City Union Bank Ltd has slipped around 0.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23753, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 155, up 2.85% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd is up 9.13% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% jump in NIFTY and a 6.18% jump in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 11.35 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

