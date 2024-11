H. S. India standalone net profit declines 76.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.37% to Rs 6.18 crore

Net profit of H. S. India declined 76.92% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.186.3315.8620.060.541.070.320.780.150.65

