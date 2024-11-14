Aarcon Facilities standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Aarcon Facilities rose 700.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.230.2060.8715.000.160.020.160.020.160.02

