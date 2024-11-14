Aarcon Facilities standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Aarcon Facilities rose 700.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.230.20 15 OPM %60.8715.00 -PBDT0.160.02 700 PBT0.160.02 700 NP0.160.02 700
