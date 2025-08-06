S&S Power hits the roof after securing order from Transrail Lighting

S&S Power Switchgear hit an upper circuit of 2% to Rs 379.40 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary S&S Power Switchgear Equipment (SSPSE) received the letter of awards (LoA) from Transrail Lighting.

The order, valued at over Rs 5 crore, entails the supply of 400 kV disconnectors for a project in Botswana and is slated for execution within the current financial year.

S&S Power Switchgear is in the business of transmission & distribution of equipment industry, power sector-focused switchgear, P&C solutions and associated electrical systems, products, and services.

Transrail Lighting is an integrated transmission & distribution and pole manufacturing company.

Shares of Transrail Lighting surged 12.07% to Rs 791.75 on the BSE.