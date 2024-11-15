Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

VJTF Eduservices consolidated net profit rises 21.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of VJTF Eduservices rose 21.21% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.340 0 OPM %-864.710 -PBDT2.740.20 1270 PBT2.510.20 1155 NP0.400.33 21

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

