Hampton Sky Realty standalone net profit rises 1088.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 97.53% to Rs 1.26 crore

Net profit of Hampton Sky Realty rose 1088.06% to Rs 15.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 97.53% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 50.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.2650.98-103.976.2814.912.5914.632.4315.921.34

