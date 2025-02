Indian Sucrose standalone net profit rises 62.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.45% to Rs 51.68 crore

Net profit of Indian Sucrose rose 62.50% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 21.45% to Rs 51.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 65.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.51.6865.7913.7613.746.385.823.862.822.861.76

