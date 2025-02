Luharuka Media & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 218.92% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net loss of Luharuka Media & Infra reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 218.92% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.180.37-22.8851.35-0.090.19-0.100.19-0.130.14

