Happiest Minds appoints Anand Balakrishnan as chief financial officer

Happiest Minds Technologies has announced the appointment of Anand Balakrishnan as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective from 12 June 2025.

The appointment was approved by the board of directors following recommendations from the Audit Committee and the Nomination, Remuneration and Board Governance Committee.

Anand Balakrishnan is an associate member of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He holds a bachelor's degree in commerce from Bangalore University and has also passed the CPA examination conducted by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

With over 20 years of experience in financial management, accounting, and strategic leadership, Anand has held senior positions at several prominent organizations, including PwC, KPMG, Marsh McLennan (formerly JLT), GE Healthcare, and Mindteck. Most recently, he served as CEO at Mindteck, a publicly listed IT services company, where he was instrumental in driving financial discipline, enhancing operational efficiency, and steering the company back to profitability and stable growth during his six-year tenure.

Meanwhile, Venkatraman Narayanan continues as managing director and ceases to hold his position as CFO. Anand Balakrishnan will be reporting to the managing director. Venkatraman Narayanan ceases to act as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective from 12 June 2025. Venkatraman Narayanan, managing director, Happiest Minds, said, Were delighted to welcome Anand to Happiest Minds. He brings a strong blend of financial acumen and strategic thinking that aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue driving innovation, delivering value to our stakeholders, and building a sustainable and growth-focused organization.