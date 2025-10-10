Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex jumps 315 pts; pharma shares advance for 2nd day

Sensex jumps 315 pts; pharma shares advance for 2nd day

Oct 10 2025
The headline equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above 25,100 level. Pharma shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 314.71 points or 0.38% to 82,486.36. The Nifty 50 index added 104.50 points or 0.41% to 25,286.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.47% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.60%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,435 shares rose and 1,554 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 0.81% to 10.20. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,424.60, at a premium of 1 points as compared with the spot at 25,286.30.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 52 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 54.8 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index rose 1.58% to 22,283.70. The index added 1.54% in the two consecutive trading session.

Divis Laboratories (up 3.42%), Cipla (up 2.43%), Piramal Pharma (up 2.19%), Wockhardt (up 2.02%) and Laurus Labs (up 1.5%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.43%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.36%), Lupin (up 0.86%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 0.84%) and Zydus Lifesciences (up 0.8%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sona BLW Precision Forgings added 2.32% after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Germany-based NEURA Robotics GmbH to jointly develop robots and humanoids in India and other markets.

Capri Global Capital shed 0.83%. The company informed that it has appointed Monu Ratra as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Oct 10 2025

