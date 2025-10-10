Sensex jumps 315 pts; pharma shares advance for 2nd day

In the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 314.71 points or 0.38% to 82,486.36. The Nifty 50 index added 104.50 points or 0.41% to 25,286.30.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.47% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.60%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,435 shares rose and 1,554 shares fell. A total of 187 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 0.81% to 10.20. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,424.60, at a premium of 1 points as compared with the spot at 25,286.30.
The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 52 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 54.8 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index rose 1.58% to 22,283.70. The index added 1.54% in the two consecutive trading session.
Divis Laboratories (up 3.42%), Cipla (up 2.43%), Piramal Pharma (up 2.19%), Wockhardt (up 2.02%) and Laurus Labs (up 1.5%), Dr Reddys Laboratories (up 1.43%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.36%), Lupin (up 0.86%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals (up 0.84%) and Zydus Lifesciences (up 0.8%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Sona BLW Precision Forgings added 2.32% after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Germany-based NEURA Robotics GmbH to jointly develop robots and humanoids in India and other markets.
Capri Global Capital shed 0.83%. The company informed that it has appointed Monu Ratra as its new chief executive officer (CEO).
