Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit rises 9.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.96% to Rs 573.57 crore

Net profit of Happiest Minds Technologies rose 9.09% to Rs 54.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 573.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 521.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.573.57521.6417.2017.6094.8590.8472.6667.7254.0249.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News