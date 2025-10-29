CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 32.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.79% to Rs 1508.35 crore

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen declined 32.38% to Rs 125.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 186.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 1508.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1453.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1508.351453.2944.0151.82184.96269.18169.16251.99125.81186.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News