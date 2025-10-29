Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GPPL jumps as inks Rs 17,000 crore MoU with Gujarat Maritime Board

GPPL jumps as inks Rs 17,000 crore MoU with Gujarat Maritime Board

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Gujarat Pipavav Port (GPPL) rose 3.33% to Rs 164.25 after it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Maritime Board for future investments of Rs 17,000 crore at Pipavav Port.

The proposed investment plan is contingent upon the long-term extension of the companys current concession, which is valid until September 2028.

The capital infusion aims to strengthen port infrastructure and enhance capacity across containers, liquid cargo, and RoRo operations, while expanding storage, rail siding capacity, and deploying specialized equipment.

GPPL also plans to develop a deeper waterfront and implement best-in-class multimodal transit solutions, connecting ocean, rail, and road networks to the northwest region of India. Strategic partnerships will be explored to further bolster operational efficiency and cargo handling capabilities.

Gujarat Pipavav Port is India's first private sector port located on the south west coast of Gujarat near Bhavnagar. The port is strategically placed to on International Maritime Trade route which connects India with US, Europe, Africa, Middle East on one side and Far East on the other side.

Gujarat Pipavav Port's consolidated net profit slipped 4.87% to Rs 104.32 crore while revenue from operations rose 1.81% to Rs 250.44 crore in Q1

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

