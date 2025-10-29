GPPL jumps as inks Rs 17,000 crore MoU with Gujarat Maritime Board

Gujarat Pipavav Port (GPPL) rose 3.33% to Rs 164.25 after it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Maritime Board for future investments of Rs 17,000 crore at Pipavav Port.
The proposed investment plan is contingent upon the long-term extension of the companys current concession, which is valid until September 2028.
The capital infusion aims to strengthen port infrastructure and enhance capacity across containers, liquid cargo, and RoRo operations, while expanding storage, rail siding capacity, and deploying specialized equipment.
GPPL also plans to develop a deeper waterfront and implement best-in-class multimodal transit solutions, connecting ocean, rail, and road networks to the northwest region of India. Strategic partnerships will be explored to further bolster operational efficiency and cargo handling capabilities.
Gujarat Pipavav Port is India's first private sector port located on the south west coast of Gujarat near Bhavnagar. The port is strategically placed to on International Maritime Trade route which connects India with US, Europe, Africa, Middle East on one side and Far East on the other side.
Gujarat Pipavav Port's consolidated net profit slipped 4.87% to Rs 104.32 crore while revenue from operations rose 1.81% to Rs 250.44 crore in Q1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app