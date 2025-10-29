CAMS declines after Q2 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 12 cr

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) declined 3.36% to Rs 3,849.40 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 6.1% to Rs 11.94 crore despite of 3.2% increase in net sales to Rs 376.74 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 5.5% YoY to Rs 153.37 crore in Q2 September 2025.

In the mutual fund segment, the companys asset under management (AuM) crossed Rs 52 lakh crore in the month of Sep25, up 16% YoY. The company retains market leadership with around 68% market share.

SIP collections stood at Rs 17,555 crore, registering the growth of 21% YoY.

Anuj Kumar, managing director, said, It is heartening to share that CAMS has delivered a strong performance this quarter, reflecting our continued focus on consistency and value creation across our business lines. We recorded our highest ever quarterly revenue, supported by sustained growth in both mutual fund and non-mutual fund segments. CAMS won two new RTA mandates ASK Asset Managers and Alphagrep Asset Managers bringing our mutual fund RTA client count to 28. We have gone live with a record six AMCs in the past 8 months and expect three more to go live in this financial year, indicating sustained momentum in our mutual fund business.

In the Mutual Fund segment, CAMS continued to strengthen its position as a trusted partner to the asset management industry. Assets under management crossed Rs 52 lakh crore. in September 2025, supported by stable equity inflows and SIP registrations. Our market share remained at ~68% of industry AuM, underscoring our scale and reliability. The industry saw the introduction of a new asset class, Specialised Investment Funds, with CAMS serviced SBI Magnum SIF garnering over Rs.1000 Cr. in its NFO during October. Our non-MF businesses also showed healthy growth, contributing 14.4% of CAMSs revenue this quarter. CAMSPay registered a 38% YoY revenue increase, with significant ramp-up in payment gateway (cards) business. CAMS Alternatives achieved its highest quarterly revenue and entrenched its footprint in GIFT City with the launch of Indias first outbound retail fund from the region, DSP Global Equity Fund. CAMSRep posted an 18% YoY growth in revenue, while Bima Central continued to gain industry attention, including recognition at the Global Fintech Awards. Our KRA business returned to a phase of sustained activity, after being muted in 1Q, growing 45% Q-o-Q. The integration of NSE KRA with CAMS KRA is progressing well and is expected to be completed by December 2025.