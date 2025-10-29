Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CAMS declines after Q2 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 12 cr

CAMS declines after Q2 PAT slumps 6% YoY to Rs 12 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) declined 3.36% to Rs 3,849.40 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 6.1% to Rs 11.94 crore despite of 3.2% increase in net sales to Rs 376.74 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 5.5% YoY to Rs 153.37 crore in Q2 September 2025.

In the mutual fund segment, the companys asset under management (AuM) crossed Rs 52 lakh crore in the month of Sep25, up 16% YoY. The company retains market leadership with around 68% market share.

SIP collections stood at Rs 17,555 crore, registering the growth of 21% YoY.

Anuj Kumar, managing director, said, It is heartening to share that CAMS has delivered a strong performance this quarter, reflecting our continued focus on consistency and value creation across our business lines. We recorded our highest ever quarterly revenue, supported by sustained growth in both mutual fund and non-mutual fund segments.

CAMS won two new RTA mandates ASK Asset Managers and Alphagrep Asset Managers bringing our mutual fund RTA client count to 28. We have gone live with a record six AMCs in the past 8 months and expect three more to go live in this financial year, indicating sustained momentum in our mutual fund business.

In the Mutual Fund segment, CAMS continued to strengthen its position as a trusted partner to the asset management industry. Assets under management crossed Rs 52 lakh crore. in September 2025, supported by stable equity inflows and SIP registrations. Our market share remained at ~68% of industry AuM, underscoring our scale and reliability. The industry saw the introduction of a new asset class, Specialised Investment Funds, with CAMS serviced SBI Magnum SIF garnering over Rs.1000 Cr. in its NFO during October.

Our non-MF businesses also showed healthy growth, contributing 14.4% of CAMSs revenue this quarter. CAMSPay registered a 38% YoY revenue increase, with significant ramp-up in payment gateway (cards) business. CAMS Alternatives achieved its highest quarterly revenue and entrenched its footprint in GIFT City with the launch of Indias first outbound retail fund from the region, DSP Global Equity Fund. CAMSRep posted an 18% YoY growth in revenue, while Bima Central continued to gain industry attention, including recognition at the Global Fintech Awards. Our KRA business returned to a phase of sustained activity, after being muted in 1Q, growing 45% Q-o-Q. The integration of NSE KRA with CAMS KRA is progressing well and is expected to be completed by December 2025.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 14 per share. The record date has been fixed as 7 November 2025 and payout will be made on or before 26th November 2025.

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) is a financial infrastructure and service partner to the asset management industry and provides platform-based services to BFSI segment. The company is India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of 68% based on mutual fund average assets under management (AAUM).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Raymond Lifestyle consolidated net profit rises 78.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Blue Dart Express Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

AMC stocks edge lower after SEBI proposes changes to industry's fee structure

Nifty above 26,000 level; oil & gas share advance

Forex reserves import cover stands at 11.4 months

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story