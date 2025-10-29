Go Digit General Insurance gains as Q2 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 117 cr

Go Digit General Insurance rose 1.08% to Rs 364.60 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 30.22% to Rs 116.51 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 89.47 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total income rose 10.70% year on year to Rs 2,408.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax was at Rs 135.6 crore during the quarter, up 51.55% from Rs 89.47 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

The companys gross written premium (GWP) for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 2,667 crore, up 12.6% from Rs 2,369 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

On a non-1/n basis, the GWP for Q2 FY25 would have been Rs 2,739 crore, reflecting a 15.6% growth in the current quarter.

The companys assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 21,345 crore as of 30 September 2025, up 15.4% from Rs 18,502 crore as on 30 September 2024. The combined ratio for Q2 FY26 came in at 111.4%, compared with 112.2% in Q2 FY25. On a non-1/n basis, the combined ratio improved to 109.9% from 112.2% in the same period last year. The solvency ratio remained healthy at 2.26x as of 30 September 2025, up from 2.24x as on 31 March 2025, well above the regulatory minimum of 1.50x. Go Digit General Insurance is a digital-first insurer offering a broad portfolio of products, including motor, health, travel, property, marine, and liability insurance.