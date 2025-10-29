Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HB Stockholdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

HB Stockholdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd, Megastar Foods Ltd, PPAP Automotive Ltd and Bhagyanagar India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 October 2025.

HB Stockholdings Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 93.62 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12792 shares in the past one month.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd spiked 19.80% to Rs 28.62. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Megastar Foods Ltd soared 16.13% to Rs 252. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1253 shares in the past one month.

PPAP Automotive Ltd advanced 15.78% to Rs 285. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3766 shares in the past one month.

Bhagyanagar India Ltd added 14.89% to Rs 144.87. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35183 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

