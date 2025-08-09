Bajel Projects Q1 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 3 cr

Bajel Projects reported consolidated net profit fell 46.37% to Rs 2.96 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 5.52 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations rose 18.91% YoY to Rs 601.36 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) came in at Rs 4.09 crore in Q1 FY26, down by 45.17% compared to Rs 7.46 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses increased 18.45% YoY to Rs 611.56 crore during the quarter. Cost of raw material jumped 14.25% to Rs 452.65 crore, while erection and subcontracting expenses surged 135.29% to Rs 59.93 crore. Employee benefit expenses increased 41.98% to Rs 36.25 crore.