Shilpa Medicare gets Shilpa Medicare approval for novel NAFLD drug NorUDCA

Shilpa Medicare has announced the receipt of approval of its, Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid (NorUDCA) Tablets 500 mg, by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), marking a major milestone in innovative NAFLD therapy in India.

The approval reinforces Shilpa Medicares commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in hepatology through innovation and evidence‐based solutions.

This approval will allow Shilpa to become the first company in the World to launch this novel product in any part of the World for NAFLD.

NorUDCA is the first‐in‐class treatment for non‐alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in India, addressing a significant unmet medical need.

NAFLD is currently the most prevalent liver condition globally, affecting about 25% of the worlds population (approximately 1.2 billion people) and impacting an estimated 188 million individuals in India alone.

If not managed early, NAFLD may progress to non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe liver complications, underscoring the urgent necessity for effective therapy. These results collectively demonstrate a significant improvement in both liver structure and function, confirming NorUDCAs superior efficacy compared to placebo in NAFLD. Vishnukant Bhutada, managing director, Shilpa Medicare, said: "We are delighted to receive historic approval for NorUDCA, Indias first‐in‐class therapy for NAFLDmaking Shilpa the first company globally to obtain approval for NorUDCA in this indication. This milestone is a moment of immense pride for Shilpa and the nation, as we now pioneer the launch of its finished dosage form. This breakthrough exemplifies Shilpas unwavering dedication to innovation and accessible healthcare to millions battling liver disease in India and beyond.