Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilpa Medicare gets Shilpa Medicare approval for novel NAFLD drug NorUDCA

Shilpa Medicare gets Shilpa Medicare approval for novel NAFLD drug NorUDCA

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shilpa Medicare has announced the receipt of approval of its, Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid (NorUDCA) Tablets 500 mg, by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), marking a major milestone in innovative NAFLD therapy in India.

The approval reinforces Shilpa Medicares commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in hepatology through innovation and evidence‐based solutions.

This approval will allow Shilpa to become the first company in the World to launch this novel product in any part of the World for NAFLD.

NorUDCA is the first‐in‐class treatment for non‐alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in India, addressing a significant unmet medical need.

NAFLD is currently the most prevalent liver condition globally, affecting about 25% of the worlds population (approximately 1.2 billion people) and impacting an estimated 188 million individuals in India alone.

If not managed early, NAFLD may progress to non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe liver complications, underscoring the urgent necessity for effective therapy.

These results collectively demonstrate a significant improvement in both liver structure and function, confirming NorUDCAs superior efficacy compared to placebo in NAFLD.

Vishnukant Bhutada, managing director, Shilpa Medicare, said: "We are delighted to receive historic approval for NorUDCA, Indias first‐in‐class therapy for NAFLDmaking Shilpa the first company globally to obtain approval for NorUDCA in this indication.

This milestone is a moment of immense pride for Shilpa and the nation, as we now pioneer the launch of its finished dosage form. This breakthrough exemplifies Shilpas unwavering dedication to innovation and accessible healthcare to millions battling liver disease in India and beyond.

We are excited to introduce NorUDCA tabletsin India immediately, while advancing global regulatory efforts to bring this vital therapy to patients internationally.

Shilpa Medicare is a manufacturer of API, formulation, and development services. Shilpa Medicare (SML) started its operations as an API manufacturer way back in 1987 at Raichur, Karnataka, India.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 40.77% to Rs 14.51 crore, while revenue from operations rose 13.40% to Rs 330.80 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip had advanced 1.46% to end at Rs 831.80 on the BSE on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Foods posts 17% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; clocks EBITDA of Rs 83.5 crore

Siemens posts PAT of Rs 423 crore in Q3 2025; order backlog rises to Rs 42,845 crore

SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 24.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit declines 20.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 51.16% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story