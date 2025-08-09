Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit rises 58.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.95% to Rs 599.79 crore

Net profit of Andhra Sugars rose 58.78% to Rs 23.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.95% to Rs 599.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 480.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.599.79480.028.572.3058.5937.9938.7618.8623.5014.80

