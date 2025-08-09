Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 26.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.43% to Rs 862.92 crore

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering rose 26.09% to Rs 48.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 862.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 734.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.862.92734.869.4711.75105.3584.5970.9858.4248.0938.14

