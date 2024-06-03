Home / Markets / Capital Market News / N K Textile Industries consolidated net profit rises 1521.31% in the March 2024 quarter

N K Textile Industries consolidated net profit rises 1521.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 52.11 crore

Net profit of N K Textile Industries rose 1521.31% to Rs 57.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 52.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.65% to Rs 70.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.41% to Rs 73.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales52.11-8.59 LP 73.2345.09 62 OPM %99.96100.35 -99.8599.78 - PBDT75.700.45 16722 96.3860.90 58 PBT75.700.45 16722 96.3860.90 58 NP57.073.52 1521 70.1044.75 57

