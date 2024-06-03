Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.77 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.77 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 21.15 crore

Net loss of SAB Industries reported to Rs 16.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 21.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 179.38% to Rs 38.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 45.52 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.150 0 45.520 0 OPM %-62.030 -7.430 - PBDT-16.479.91 PL 39.2914.15 178 PBT-16.629.87 PL 39.0514.02 179 NP-16.779.95 PL 38.8913.92 179

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

SAB Industries standalone net profit declines 87.20% in the March 2024 quarter

SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

SAB Events &amp; Governance Now Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

SAB Events &amp; Governance Now Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2023 quarter

SAB Electronics Devices reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Stock alert: auto firms, Angel One, Adani Ports, NTPC, Aurobindo Pharma

Angel One arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Maharashtra

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) consolidated net profit declines 24.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Destiny Logistics &amp; Infra standalone net profit rises 79.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit rises 48.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story