Hariom Pipe Industries tumbles after Q2 PAT fall 34% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Hariom Pipe Industries dropped 9.54% to Rs 379.15 after the company reported a 33.90% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.41 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 15.75 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 6.86% YoY to Rs 335.87 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses jumped 9.80% to Rs 322.48 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 293.68 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 259.71 crore (up 5.59% YoY) and Employee benefit expenses was at Rs 13.60 crore (up 4.53% YoY) during the period under review.