Infibeam Avenues spurts after Q2 PAT climbs 51% YoY to Rs 66 cr

Infibeam Avenues rallied 7.48% to Rs 19.12 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 50.94% to Rs 66.52 crore on 93.27% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,964.91 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 42.25% YoY to Rs 88.82 crore in Q2 FY26.

The company reported another strong quarter with record-breaking financial results driven by higher Total Payment Volume (TPV), improved card payment mix, new merchant additions, and deeper AI integration across platforms.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped 10% to Rs 93.7 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 85.4 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin fell to 61% in Q2 FY26 as against 64% in Q2 FY25.

Total payment volume increased 33% to Rs 1,17,200 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs Rs 88,100 crore in Q2 FY25. During the last quarter, Infibeam Avenues successfully completed the strategic sale of its platform business to its subsidiary Rediff.com India for a consideration of Rs 800 crore. With this transition, the Infibeam Avenues will operate as a pure-play financial technology and AI-driven payments company, while Rediff.com will drive the AI-first platform strategy, encompassing commerce, content, and digital services. On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 12.16% to Rs 127.76 crore on 84.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,245.12 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Vishal Mehta, chairman and managing director, Infibeam Avenues, said, We are delighted with our strong performance this quarter. The sharp rise in TPV and revenue underscores the growing trust our merchants and partners place in our platforms. Our diversified digital offerings and focus on profitability position us well to cross the $1 billion revenue mark on a run-rate basis. We remain committed to growth through innovation and AI-led transformation in digital payments. Vishwas Patel, joint managing director of Infibeam Avenues, said, Infibeam Avenues continues to strengthen its position in the fintech sector. The surge in card transactions and credit mix coupled with higher TPV growth and robust performance across key merchant verticals including travel and utilities demonstrates merchant confidence in our payment and enterprise platforms. The Company has made a strategic decision to focus on absolute cash profit and cash flow generation, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth.