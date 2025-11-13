K&R Rail Engineering slumps after dismal Q2 performance

K&R Rail Engineering fell 1.59% to Rs 37.68 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 4.94 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 79.05% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 33.77 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The company reported loss before tax stood at Rs 0.39 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a profit of Rs 7.58 crore in the same period last year.

Total expenses tumbled 77.85% YoY to Rs 34.23 crore in Q2 FY26. Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 0.47 crore (down 49.46%), while finance costs were at Rs 0.42 crore (up 10.53% YoY) during the period under review.