Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K&R Rail Engineering slumps after dismal Q2 performance

K&R Rail Engineering slumps after dismal Q2 performance

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

K&R Rail Engineering fell 1.59% to Rs 37.68 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 4.94 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 79.05% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 33.77 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The company reported loss before tax stood at Rs 0.39 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a profit of Rs 7.58 crore in the same period last year.

Total expenses tumbled 77.85% YoY to Rs 34.23 crore in Q2 FY26. Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 0.47 crore (down 49.46%), while finance costs were at Rs 0.42 crore (up 10.53% YoY) during the period under review.

On a half-year basis, the companys net profit tumbled 96.31% to Rs 0.30 crore on a 59.85% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 121.83 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

K&R Rail Engineering is carrying on the business of providing end-to-end EPCC services, which include earthwork, bridges & civil works, track works, overhead electrification (OHE) works, signaling & telecommunication (S&T) works, railway operation & maintenance (O&M) consultancy in preparing detailed DPRs, and other allied activities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Axiscades Tech hits the roof after Q2 PAT spurts 89% YoY to Rs 23 cr

TCS to establish and scale sovereign cloud infrastructure in East Africa

Marine Electricals rises as new orders boost order book

Midwest consolidated net profit rises 86.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Indogulf Cropsciences consolidated net profit rises 24.12% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story