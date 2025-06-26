Harish Textile Engineers reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.68% to Rs 32.71 crore

Net profit of Harish Textile Engineers reported to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.68% to Rs 32.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 132.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.