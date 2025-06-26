Ind-Swift consolidated net profit rises 583.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 144.90 crore

Net profit of Ind-Swift rose 583.54% to Rs 256.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 144.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 135.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1891.92% to Rs 283.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.58% to Rs 515.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 502.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.