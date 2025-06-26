Harsha Engg rises after subsidiary begins commercial production at new Gujarat plant

Harsha Engineers International rose 2.06% to Rs 403.15 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Harsha Engineers Advantek, has commenced commercial production and invoicing at its newly established manufacturing plant in Gujarat.The plant began operations on 26 June 2025 and is located at Survey No. 378, 379, Rajkot-Ahmedabad Highway, near Kairose Pharma, Bhayla, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 382220.
Harsha Engineers International is a distinguished manufacturer and exporter of precision bearing cages and high-precision components with a strong global presence. In just five decades, the company has established a legacy of excellence and innovation, a competence corroborated by a reputed customer profile.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 36.78 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 2% YoY to Rs 372.97 crore in Q4 FY25.
