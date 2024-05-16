Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kopran consolidated net profit rises 131.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Kopran consolidated net profit rises 131.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 24.99% to Rs 186.08 crore

Net profit of Kopran rose 131.59% to Rs 18.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.99% to Rs 186.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.15% to Rs 50.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 614.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 550.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales186.08148.88 25 614.59550.99 12 OPM %11.668.17 -12.119.40 - PBDT28.7714.16 103 80.4348.78 65 PBT25.1810.92 131 67.5436.07 87 NP18.628.04 132 50.9627.23 87

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

