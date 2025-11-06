Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
Redington Ltd, International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Astral Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 November 2025.

CCL Products (India) Ltd registered volume of 82.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 112.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73875 shares. The stock rose 10.72% to Rs.983.90. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Redington Ltd notched up volume of 619.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 14.97% to Rs.287.70. Volumes stood at 17.76 lakh shares in the last session.

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 72.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.20% to Rs.366.00. Volumes stood at 3.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd recorded volume of 4.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43852 shares. The stock gained 8.87% to Rs.13,163.00. Volumes stood at 35113 shares in the last session.

Astral Ltd registered volume of 50.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.96 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.41% to Rs.1,561.20. Volumes stood at 4.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

