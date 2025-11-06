Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 41.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 41.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 219.14 crore

Net profit of Igarashi Motors India declined 41.72% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 219.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 216.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales219.14216.07 1 OPM %10.7112.17 -PBDT20.3623.07 -12 PBT6.1810.43 -41 NP4.547.79 -42

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

