Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 41.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Igarashi Motors India declined 41.72% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 219.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 216.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.219.14216.0710.7112.1720.3623.076.1810.434.547.79

