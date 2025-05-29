Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jain Farms & Resorts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jain Farms & Resorts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales decline 15.09% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net profit of Jain Farms & Resorts reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.09% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.26% to Rs 6.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.901.06 -15 6.838.90 -23 OPM %-86.67-35.85 --27.5310.34 - PBDT0.58-0.16 LP -0.221.52 PL PBT0.42-0.34 LP -0.381.34 PL NP0.42-0.34 LP -0.440.88 PL

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

