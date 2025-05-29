Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.71% to Rs 28.07 crore

Net profit of Prabhhans Industries rose 30.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.71% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.91% to Rs 2.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.60% to Rs 86.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

28.0715.6286.9452.504.175.314.544.191.000.793.422.140.970.773.312.070.520.402.271.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News