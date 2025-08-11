Sujala Trading & Holdings standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.15% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of Sujala Trading & Holdings declined 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.15% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.270.4155.5673.170.150.300.150.300.150.30

