Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 38.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.12% to Rs 370.92 crore

Net profit of Satia Industries declined 38.11% to Rs 31.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.12% to Rs 370.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 399.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.370.92399.3717.0527.7264.37107.8630.7969.3431.6051.06

