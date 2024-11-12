Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 93.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 90.12% to Rs 6.16 crore

Net profit of Haryana Capfin rose 93.56% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 90.12% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.163.2497.7396.306.023.126.023.124.512.33

