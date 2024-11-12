Haryana Capfin standalone net profit rises 93.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 90.12% to Rs 6.16 croreNet profit of Haryana Capfin rose 93.56% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 90.12% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.163.24 90 OPM %97.7396.30 -PBDT6.023.12 93 PBT6.023.12 93 NP4.512.33 94
