National Fittings standalone net profit declines 55.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales decline 10.62% to Rs 18.68 crore

Net profit of National Fittings declined 55.79% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.62% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.6820.90 -11 OPM %7.4916.60 -PBDT1.783.51 -49 PBT0.952.63 -64 NP0.841.90 -56

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

