National Fittings standalone net profit declines 55.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of National Fittings declined 55.79% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.62% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.18.6820.907.4916.601.783.510.952.630.841.90

