Glance Finance standalone net profit rises 117.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Glance Finance standalone net profit rises 117.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 372.93% to Rs 10.83 crore

Net profit of Glance Finance rose 117.78% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 372.93% to Rs 10.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.832.29 373 OPM %27.98114.41 -PBDT3.032.32 31 PBT1.380.83 66 NP0.980.45 118

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

