Glance Finance standalone net profit rises 117.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Glance Finance rose 117.78% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 372.93% to Rs 10.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.832.2927.98114.413.032.321.380.830.980.45

