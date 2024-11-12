Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Scoobee Day Garments India standalone net profit declines 92.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales decline 33.13% to Rs 6.46 crore

Net profit of Scoobee Day Garments India declined 92.51% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.13% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.469.66 -33 OPM %-6.0432.09 -PBDT-0.742.49 PL PBT-1.921.87 PL NP0.141.87 -93

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

