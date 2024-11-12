Scoobee Day Garments India standalone net profit declines 92.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.13% to Rs 6.46 crore

Net profit of Scoobee Day Garments India declined 92.51% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.13% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.469.66-6.0432.09-0.742.49-1.921.870.141.87

