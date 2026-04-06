Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd gains for third straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 9.99, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.82% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% slide in NIFTY and a 9.11% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9.99, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has slipped around 0.4% in last one month.