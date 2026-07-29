IMD forecasts widespread rain across India, issues yellow alert for Delhi

The rain and thunderstorms over the past few days have brought much-needed relief from the heat and humidity across Delhi and large parts of north India. The India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has forecast that the wet weather will persist over several regions in the coming days, with a deep depression over eastern India expected to fuel widespread rainfall.

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi

The IMD has placed Delhi under a yellow alert, forecasting a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of very light to light rain at most places and moderate rainfall at a few places during the morning. Another spell of light rain is likely at many places, with isolated moderate showers expected towards the evening and night. The weather office has indicated that rainfall activity is likely to continue in the national capital through the week.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 22 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius.

Deep depression to bring widespread rain across states

A deep depression over north interior Odisha and adjoining Jharkhand is moving westward and is expected to continue across north Odisha, adjoining south Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh over the next 24 hours, bringing widespread rainfall across large parts of the country, the IMD said.

The weather system is expected to trigger widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya.

Odisha is likely to receive the heaviest rainfall, with heavy to very heavy showers at several places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Thundersqualls with wind speeds of up to 70 kmph are also likely.

Heavy rainfall has also been forecast for Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected across many parts of north, central, eastern and peninsular India.

Assam flood toll rises to 75

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam remained grim, with seven more deaths reported on Tuesday, taking the toll to 75, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), reported PTI.

All the latest fatalities were reported from the Nazira revenue circle in Sivasagar district. While floodwaters have begun to recede in some areas, around 332,639 people remain affected across seven districts: Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metropolitan. Charaideo remains the worst-hit district, with 142,756 people affected, followed by Sivasagar (97,074) and Jorhat (57,371).

The number of affected people has declined from 445,000 reported a day earlier. Authorities are operating 81 relief camps, sheltering 32,477 displaced people, while 34 relief distribution centres continue to provide assistance.