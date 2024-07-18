Havells India consolidated net profit rises 42.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.12% to Rs 5806.21 crore

Net profit of Havells India rose 42.09% to Rs 407.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 287.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.12% to Rs 5806.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4833.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5806.214833.809.868.32641.02458.34549.00382.05407.90287.07

