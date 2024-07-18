Havells India consolidated net profit rises 42.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.12% to Rs 5806.21 croreNet profit of Havells India rose 42.09% to Rs 407.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 287.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.12% to Rs 5806.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4833.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5806.214833.80 20 OPM %9.868.32 -PBDT641.02458.34 40 PBT549.00382.05 44 NP407.90287.07 42
