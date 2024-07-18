Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX advanced 2.02% to 14.51.

The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,810, a premium of 9.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,800.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 187.85 points or 0.76% to 24,800.85.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.02% to 14.51.

Infosys, Asian Paints and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: 4 dead, 25 injured after Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derails in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda

Nothing to launch Phone 2a "Plus" variant on July 31: What to expect

How to avoid overspending during Amazon and Flipkart sale

OnePlus 12r Sunset Dune colour to be available starting July 20 with offers

48% of households facing earning, savings squeeze look to Budget for relief

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story