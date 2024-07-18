Mastek consolidated net profit rises 2.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.08% to Rs 812.89 crore

Net profit of Mastek rose 2.01% to Rs 71.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 70.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.08% to Rs 812.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 725.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.812.89725.2515.2517.51118.69120.0498.63100.3471.5070.09

