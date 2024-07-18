Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mastek consolidated net profit rises 2.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 12.08% to Rs 812.89 crore

Net profit of Mastek rose 2.01% to Rs 71.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 70.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.08% to Rs 812.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 725.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales812.89725.25 12 OPM %15.2517.51 -PBDT118.69120.04 -1 PBT98.63100.34 -2 NP71.5070.09 2

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

